Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO) Shares Gap Down to $30.00

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) (LON:SPO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.39), but opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.37). Sportech PLC (SPO.L) shares last traded at GBX 26.18 ($0.34), with a volume of 1,708,190 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £49.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 28.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.71.

Sportech PLC (SPO.L) Company Profile (LON:SPO)

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, racetracks, and casinos and lottery clients in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

