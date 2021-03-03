Square (NYSE:SQ) PT Raised to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Square’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SQ. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an average rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an outperform rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.17.

NYSE:SQ opened at $252.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 400.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. Square’s revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,641.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,174,823 shares of company stock valued at $264,599,517 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 30.6% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Square by 108.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,298,000 after buying an additional 1,001,127 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

