Squorum (SQR) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Squorum (CURRENCY:SQR) traded down 46.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Squorum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Squorum has traded down 58.7% against the US dollar. Squorum has a market cap of $13,901.93 and $91.00 worth of Squorum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Squorum alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.52 or 0.00269583 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.23 or 0.00069070 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004216 BTC.

About Squorum

Squorum uses the hashing algorithm. Squorum’s total supply is 13,961,783 coins and its circulating supply is 13,613,403 coins. The official website for Squorum is squorum.net. Squorum’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain.

Buying and Selling Squorum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squorum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squorum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Squorum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Squorum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Squorum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.