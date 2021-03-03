St. James’ Place’s (STJPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,613. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.24. St. James’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.