St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and last traded at GBX 1,245.50 ($16.27), with a volume of 67841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,230 ($16.07).

Specifically, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 277,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,165 ($15.22), for a total transaction of £3,227,050 ($4,216,161.48). Also, insider Paul Manduca bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,205 ($15.74) per share, for a total transaction of £120,500 ($157,434.02).

Several research analysts have issued reports on STJ shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,218 ($15.91) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 975 ($12.74) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 968.89 ($12.66).

The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,191.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,061.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 38.49 ($0.50) per share. This represents a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is presently 0.79%.

About St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

