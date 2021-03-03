STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,346,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.05% of STAAR Surgical worth $185,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. THB Asset Management grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 13,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 8.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 13.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 7,789 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.90, for a total transaction of $972,846.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 910,350 shares of company stock worth $97,341,289. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lowered STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $103.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 546.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.85. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $23.20 and a 1-year high of $128.23.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

