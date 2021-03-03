Stake DAO (SDT) Reaches Market Cap of $4.90 Million

Stake DAO (CURRENCY:SDT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Stake DAO has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. Stake DAO has a total market capitalization of $4.90 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Stake DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stake DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.91 or 0.00013836 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.00281964 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00008381 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00066815 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,161.41 or 0.02326102 BTC.

Stake DAO Profile

SDT uses the hashing algorithm. Stake DAO’s total supply is 41,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 708,604 coins. Stake DAO’s official Twitter account is @StakedaoHQ.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

