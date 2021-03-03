Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $101.00 to $110.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Standex International traded as high as $101.17 and last traded at $99.06, with a volume of 54 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $242,996.70. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,217 shares of company stock valued at $740,684. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after buying an additional 55,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after buying an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,397,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $73.31.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Company Profile (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

