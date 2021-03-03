Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.26.

SBUX traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.43. 109,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,116. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.25. The company has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

