Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $120.00 target price on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SBUX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

SBUX opened at $107.20 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

