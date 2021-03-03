State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 540 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,037,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,946,000 after purchasing an additional 612,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,988,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,473,000 after buying an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 25.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 44,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,545.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,465,788.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,054 shares of company stock worth $10,729,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAD opened at $374.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.74 and a 1-year high of $392.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.00.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.92.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

