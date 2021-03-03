State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Appian were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 3,821.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APPN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Appian from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Appian from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $178.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of -324.25 and a beta of 2.00. Appian Co. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 211,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.59, for a total value of $53,365,699.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bobbie G. Kilberg sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $941,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 301,888 shares of company stock valued at $66,786,269. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.