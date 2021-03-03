State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $160.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $53.29 and a one year high of $179.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.78 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

