State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,003 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,003 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 271.6% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,672 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 19.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,115,000 after purchasing an additional 386,879 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the third quarter worth $13,579,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the fourth quarter worth $11,046,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,561,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,219,000 after purchasing an additional 137,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 5,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,861. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,000 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $68,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 196,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,388,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock worth $1,800,817 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.75.

VRNT opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.63. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.22 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 203.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

