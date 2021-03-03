State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,700 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cannae were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Cannae by 2,208.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $397,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 289,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,742.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNNE opened at $40.92 on Wednesday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.77.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $5.89. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

