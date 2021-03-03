State of Wisconsin Investment Board Acquires Shares of 7,000 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 72,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $3,937,576.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,610,599.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total transaction of $89,965.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,029.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,877 shares of company stock worth $8,074,256. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MC shares. UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

MC stock opened at $53.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $56.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.08.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is presently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

