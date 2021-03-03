State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases New Position in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTRE. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in Watford by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 303,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after buying an additional 76,280 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watford by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 70,467 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the fourth quarter worth $1,903,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Watford in the third quarter worth $825,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its stake in Watford by 102.9% in the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watford alerts:

Shares of WTRE opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Watford Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.70). Analysts anticipate that Watford Holdings Ltd. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Arch Capital Group Ltd. sold 460,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total transaction of $15,971,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as executive assurance, medical malpractice liability, other professional liability, workers' compensation, umbrella liability; other specialty reinsurance, including personal and commercial automobile, mortgage, surety, accident and health, workers' compensation catastrophe, agriculture and marine, and aviation; and property catastrophe reinsurance, as well as other insurance programs comprising general liability, umbrella liability, professional liability, personal and commercial automobile, and inland marine and property business with minimal catastrophe exposure.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watford Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:WTRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Watford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.