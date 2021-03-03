State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital LLP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $16,136,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth $6,029,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the third quarter worth $6,703,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the third quarter valued at $5,563,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 10.8% during the third quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,425,000 after acquiring an additional 73,348 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SGRY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.06.

Surgery Partners stock opened at $41.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $42.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.54.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca sold 915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $25,391.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,505.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

