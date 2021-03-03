State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 300 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 88,698 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 819.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 85,213 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,487,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

NYSE:CLW opened at $36.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $606.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 1-year low of $11.88 and a 1-year high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearwater Paper Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

