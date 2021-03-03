State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 500 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 13.8% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $455,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 203.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $84.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $73.98. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

