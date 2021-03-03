State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 68,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $2,066,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chimerix in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chimerix during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. 45.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider David Jakeman sold 3,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $27,646.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,360.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CMRX opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.99. Chimerix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.19 and a 12 month high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $664.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Chimerix had a negative net margin of 321.31% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMRX. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Chimerix from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), a potential first-in-class glycosaminoglycan compound derived from porcine heparin that has low anticoagulant activity but retains the ability to inhibit activities of key proteins implicated in the retention and viability of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells in the bone marrow during chemotherapy; and brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox.

