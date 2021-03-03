State of Wisconsin Investment Board Takes Position in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Grace Capital raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $331,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,453,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $92,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $519,875.

PLRX stock opened at $36.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $43.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

