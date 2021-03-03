Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $4,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 371,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,694,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,296,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 713.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 65,837 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Shares of STLD opened at $43.81 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.98 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

