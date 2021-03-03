Steem Dollars Tops One Day Volume of $20.40 Million (SBD)

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $39.88 million and $20.40 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded up 74% against the US dollar. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $6.38 or 0.00012592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,683.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $533.48 or 0.01052563 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.84 or 0.00372586 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00031793 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Gleec (GLEEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002830 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Steem Dollars Coin Profile

Steem Dollars is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 6,248,114 coins. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

