Stephen Mcmillan Sells 9,269 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 9,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $390,132.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,612,647.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Mcmillan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 26th, Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of Teradata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $270,300.00.

Shares of TDC opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 319,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,911 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 192,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Teradata during the third quarter valued at approximately $350,000.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities raised Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.70.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

