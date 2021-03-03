Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Acquires Shares of 178 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $158.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.22. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.00. The company has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

