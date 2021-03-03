Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $30,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $549.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.64. The company has a market cap of $107.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.61, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,712 shares of company stock worth $26,736,159. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.14.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

