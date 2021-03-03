Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 328,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 145,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,214,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $173,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.