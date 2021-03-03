Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Get AVROBIO alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AVRO opened at $11.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after buying an additional 870,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,098,000 after buying an additional 665,714 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 33.3% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,436,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 11.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,299,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after buying an additional 131,701 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 563,873 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for AVROBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVROBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.