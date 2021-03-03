Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $220.00

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target cut by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.43.

Get Target alerts:

TGT stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $175.55. 84,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,854. The company has a market capitalization of $87.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.