Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stock Spirits Group PLC (OTCMKTS:SPPGF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SPPGF remained flat at $$3.98 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Stock Spirits Group has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85.

Get Stock Spirits Group alerts:

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Spirits Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Spirits Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.