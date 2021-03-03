Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 619 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 883% compared to the average volume of 63 call options.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,349,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,275,000 after purchasing an additional 215,071 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,163,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after purchasing an additional 247,196 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 1,073,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 508,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after acquiring an additional 19,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 451,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 82,469 shares in the last quarter. 15.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LILA traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $13.01. 6,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,653. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

