Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Put Options (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 899 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,327% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

Shares of ENTA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.79. 8,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,744. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $58.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,303,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 77,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.