Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,120 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,134% compared to the typical volume of 334 put options.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020,258.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,401 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $606,960,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576,166 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

PGR stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.86. 2,788,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,217. The Progressive has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

