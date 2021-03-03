Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of RedHill Biopharma Put Options (NASDAQ:RDHL)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 514 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 802% compared to the typical daily volume of 57 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ RDHL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a market cap of $318.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. RedHill Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

