Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 16,817 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 580% compared to the typical volume of 2,473 call options.

Shares of EWU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 3,945,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,216,738. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $31.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,580,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

