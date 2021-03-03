Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Nuance Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 15,835 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,069% compared to the average volume of 1,354 put options.

In related news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 445.10, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications has a 1 year low of $13.51 and a 1 year high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NUAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

