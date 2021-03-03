Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Target Call Options (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 115,131 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 230% compared to the typical daily volume of 34,888 call options.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT stock opened at $173.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.43. Target has a one year low of $90.17 and a one year high of $199.96. The stock has a market cap of $86.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

