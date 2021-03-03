Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of WideOpenWest Put Options (NYSE:WOW)

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 526 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 839% compared to the average volume of 56 put options.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of WideOpenWest in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOW. B. Riley increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. WideOpenWest has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 1.60.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.68 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WideOpenWest will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

WideOpenWest

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

