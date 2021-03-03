StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The investment management company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BANX opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. StoneCastle Financial has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $22.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.43 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52.

About StoneCastle Financial

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

