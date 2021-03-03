StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) (CVE:SVI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SVI. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.46.

CVE SVI opened at C$3.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 616.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.80. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.90 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.30.

StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 50 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVI.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.