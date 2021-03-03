Strategic Education, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Strategic Education in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $79.70 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.11). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,875,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $274,141,000 after purchasing an additional 139,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,773,755 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $253,715,000 after purchasing an additional 172,813 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 156.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 872,465 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $79,804,000 after acquiring an additional 531,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,755,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Strategic Education news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.