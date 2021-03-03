Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.68. 65,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,323,670. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The firm has a market cap of $278.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

