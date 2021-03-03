Strategy Asset Managers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. AON comprises 1.6% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $915,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $230.97. 34,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,693,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Aon Plc has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $235.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon Plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, November 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.86.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

