Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 1,845 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology makes up about 2.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 in the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.06. The company had a trading volume of 30,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.50. The company has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.