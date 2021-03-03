Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 352 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,346 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,730,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,828,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,809 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,690,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $879,520,000 after buying an additional 3,490,401 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,446,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $737,218,000 after buying an additional 370,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,473,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $738,122,000 after buying an additional 127,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 68.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,498,547 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $514,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,690 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.25. The stock had a trading volume of 62,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,709,781. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.54 and its 200-day moving average is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $150.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,660,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,800 shares of company stock worth $7,538,896. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

