Streamr (DATA) Market Cap Tops $76.67 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 3rd. In the last week, Streamr has traded 10.8% higher against the dollar. Streamr has a market capitalization of $76.67 million and $3.46 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0908 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.10 or 0.00059348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.40 or 0.00779619 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027948 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.55 or 0.00062213 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00029970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00044927 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (DATA) is a token. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 844,634,994 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

