Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sumo Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 250 ($3.27).

Get Sumo Group alerts:

SUMO opened at GBX 314 ($4.10) on Tuesday. Sumo Group has a 1-year low of GBX 121.54 ($1.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 387.85 ($5.07). The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £536.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 338.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 276.53.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.