SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 34.57% from the company’s current price.

SPWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist started coverage on SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SPWR opened at $35.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.00 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $4,342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 45.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.