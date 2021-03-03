Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Lifted to Overweight at Capital One Financial

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $73.00. Capital One Financial‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.88% from the stock’s current price.

RUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $64.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. Sunrun has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $100.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,608.90 and a beta of 2.32.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $130,622.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,333 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $2,935,119.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,935,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,269,782 shares of company stock valued at $88,245,983 in the last ninety days. 8.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sunrun by 232.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,055,698,000 after buying an additional 20,720,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,639,588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

